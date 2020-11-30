A Tri City man learned what happens when you attempt to interfere with a deputy executing an arrest warrant.
According to a court documents, a deputy on patrol in Canyonville at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday noticed a person walking from behind the Dollar Tree on Main Street. The deputy recognized the woman as Arin Jane Pickett, 22, whose was listed in the report as a Canyonville area transient.
The deputy reportedly informed Pickett of her warrant and attempted to take her into custody when a second person walked out from behind the store. Brenton Lee Reedy, 31, of Tri City, explained to the deputy that they were not going to be stopped because the deputy hadn't turned on his overhead lights.
According to the report, Reedy positioned himself between Pickett and the deputy as Pickett was fleeing the scene.
The reporting deputy requested assistance and, while in a foot pursuit trying to catch up to Pickett, Reedy attempted to physically block his pursuit.
Pickett was eventually taken into custody and charged with two counts of having an outstanding warrant, third-degree escape and resisting arrest. Reedy was charged with interfering with a police officer, hindering prosecution and harassment.
Both were lodged at the Douglas County Jail, where a search revealed Pickett was also in possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.