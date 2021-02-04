Two men are in the Douglas County Jail after the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team discovered a large amount of cocaine and methamphetamine in two separate events in the Lookingglass area Tuesday night.
DINT detectives and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office first executed a traffic stop on Coos Bay Wagon Road near Reston Road, and a search of the vehicle revealed close to 2 pounds of cocaine and a loaded firearm.
DINT later executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of Dairy Loop Road, where more controlled substances were discovered. In total, detectives seized approximately 13 pounds of cocaine and 4 pounds of meth.
David Zoeter, 59, of Lookingglass, and Juan Vidale Gonzalez (aka Eric Gonzalez-Velez), 47, of Desert Hot Springs, California, were both lodged in the jail. Zoeter was charged with possession and delivery of meth as well as possession of heroin, while Gonzalez-Velez was charged with possession and delivery of both cocaine and meth.
After being arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday, Zoeter's bail was set at $700,000, while Gonzalez's was set at $1.5 million.
