DINT bust

The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team seized approximately 13 pounds of suspected cocaine and 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in a pair of Tuesday night events in the Lookingglass area. Two men were taken into custody on possession and delivery charges.

 Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team

Two men are in the Douglas County Jail after the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team discovered a large amount of cocaine and methamphetamine in two separate events in the Lookingglass area Tuesday night.

DINT detectives and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office first executed a traffic stop on Coos Bay Wagon Road near Reston Road, and a search of the vehicle revealed close to 2 pounds of cocaine and a loaded firearm.

DINT later executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of Dairy Loop Road, where more controlled substances were discovered. In total, detectives seized approximately 13 pounds of cocaine and 4 pounds of meth.

David Zoeter, 59, of Lookingglass, and Juan Vidale Gonzalez (aka Eric Gonzalez-Velez), 47, of Desert Hot Springs, California, were both lodged in the jail. Zoeter was charged with possession and delivery of meth as well as possession of heroin, while Gonzalez-Velez was charged with possession and delivery of both cocaine and meth.

After being arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday, Zoeter's bail was set at $700,000, while Gonzalez's was set at $1.5 million.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Marine Vet
Marine Vet

Here in Deep Red *t**** country they Love them some Good Ole Crack & Meth.

