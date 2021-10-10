Roseburg High School seniors Marin Gray and Eva McMillan have been named Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
“I have had the pleasure of watching Marin and Eva grow, learn and thrive during their time at Roseburg High School,” said RHS Principal Jill Weber in a press release. “I am incredibly proud of their achievements and the example they set for their peers and their community.”
According to the press release, both are "scholastically talented seniors are being recognized among 34,000 other students nationwide for their exceptional academic promise." They will receive letters of commendation from the high school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program.
''Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success," the National Merit Scholarship Corporation stated. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success."
Congratulations! This is the product of hard work. Pay no attention to the commenter here who seeks to denigrate your achievement.
