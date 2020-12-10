Two Roseburg women were cited and released Wednesday on suspicion of multiple fraud charges after being caught on camera using allegedly stolen credit cards to make purchases on Nov. 14.

Sonja Marie Campos, 57, and Kristina Rosa Campos, 32, were tracked down by Roseburg police after identifying the women through video surveillance at the Marshalls department store in the Roseburg Marketplace and at the Roseburg Walmart.

According to the report from the Roseburg Police Department, video evidence showed Sonja Campos twice using a stolen credit card to purchase items at Marshalls. The same day, Kristina Campos was also seen on video using a stolen credit card belonging to the same victim at Walmart.

Sonja Campos was charged with two counts each of fraudulent use of a credit card, computer crime and identity theft, as well as second- and third-degree theft.

Kristina Campos was charged with one count each of fraudulent use of a credit card, computer crime, identity theft and second-degree theft.

