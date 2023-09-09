The Douglas County Sheriff's Office downgraded several evacuation notices surrounding the Tyee Ridge Complex fire Friday. As of Saturday, 129 structures were threatened.
On Friday evening, the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team 3 assumed command. However, the objectives remain unchanged, "protect the safety of firefighters and public, minimize the overall impacts of the fire, and deliver timely accurate information," according to Incident Commander Eric Perkins.
As of Saturday morning, the fire was 7,847 acres and 46% contained. There were 1,455 personnel assigned to the fire and eight helicopters.
There are currently no Level 3 —Go!— evacuations, all homes on Briarwood Road are on Level 2 —Be Set— notice. The following residences are on Level 1 —B Ready— notice: 11000 block of Hubbard Creek Road to the 4900 block of Hubbard Creek Road, all residence on Millwood Drive, 4100 block of Tyee Road to the 9300 block of Tyee Road, all residences on Lighthouse Road.
Hubbard Creek Road remains closed to non-residents at Briarwood Road.
Animal sheltering remains available to all residents under evacuation notice.
Here are the statuses of the fires in the Umpqua National Forest, as of Saturday morning:
Chilcoot Fire — 1,752 acres and 20% containment. Securing a line around the entire perimeter began with gridding near the 400 Road. No helicopter flights were needed Friday due to minimal fire behavior, although they are ready.
Ridge Fire — 90% containment and 219 acres. The infrared flight Friday night found heat on the north flank, which firefighters will grid until all heat sources are extinguished. Mop up on this flank continues. Crews are repairing fire suppression damage, which impacted the trail system in the Boulder Creek Wilderness.
