UCC art gallery presents Monsterbet
Heidi Brueckner’s figurative series of painting entitled “Monsterbet” will be on display at the art gallery at Umpqua Community College until Dec. 4.
The art gallery is located in the Whipple Fine Arts Center, which is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Brueckner’s series is based on traditional format of children’s alphabet rhymes, which each letter representing a monster with a particular quirk.
Brueckner is a professor of art at West Valley College in Saratoga, California, where she teaches painting, drawing and design.
