Umpqua Community College will go to a new format for its virtual board meetings, starting Wednesday.
A video feed of the meeting will be available through the UCC Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.
Public comments will need to be submitted to robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu prior to the meeting and will need to include a name, address and city of residence.
Wednesday's meeting will include a discussion and possible action on a reduction in force at the college as well as several other reports.
