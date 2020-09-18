UCC summer term 2020 honor roll
WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College announced 37 made the honor roll during the 2020 summer term.
The President’s List, those with a GPA of 3.75 or higher, consists of 27 full-time students, and 10 additional students had a GPA btween 3.5-3.74 to make it onto the Dean’s List.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
Azalea — Isabel Gibson; Banks — Tyler Lilly; Canyonville — Micheal Langley; Coburg — Laura Brigl; Eugene — Felipa Fales Henderson; Glendale — Rayana Arana; Medford — Joshua Zohar; Myrtle Creek — Melissa Annand, Savannah Russell, Schyler Robinson; Roseburg — Anne Hadwen, Cali Feigel, Fernando Bitelli Cokeli Vilani, Grace Backen, Hunter Pariani, Jasmine Mishler, Johnathan Finnie, Karissa Rosenquist, Kylee Aldstadt, Michael Turnell, Noah Davis, Rachael Briggs, Rebecca Cunningham, Teila Thompson; Winston — Holly Wileman, Lisa Mendell; Yoncalla — Tiffanie Robbins.
DEAN’S LIST
Camas Valley — Shelby Payne; Cottage Grove — Isaac Mingus; Creswell — Grace Myler; Myrtle Creek — Bruce Maddux; Roseburg — Alora Conklin, Jessica Saxton, Karen Davies-Rogers; Sutherlin — Brandon Moore; Winston — Gordon McElhaney; Vancouver, Washington — Hamesha Demison.
