Umpqua Community College students Savannah Slay, Jessica Summers and Elaine Dowdy were each awarded a $1,500 scholarship by PEO Chapter CU.
Slay is a Sutherlin resident majoring in nursing, Summers is a Roseburg resident majoring in nursing, and Dowdy is a Myrtle Creek resident majoring in physical therapy.
The women were chosen because of their leadership abilities, drive towards goals and desire to help others.
PEO is a Philanthropic Education Organization with chapters around the world, established to aid and assist women in furthering their education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.