Umpqua Community College pool opens

The News-Review

Jun 14, 2023

WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College has posted its summer swim schedule to the newly established umpqua.edu/pool website.

The pool is open Monday through Saturday, with a calendar that includes lap swim, swim lessons and open community swim times. The pool will not be open July 4.

Attendance is $3 per person; a Wacky Wednesday price of $2 is available for those interested in community swim from 1-4 p.m.

Swim lesson registration is also available through the website.
