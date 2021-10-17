Umpqua Health’s Mobile Outreach Team will host a Comfort Drive to provide at-risk community members with new socks, underwear and other cold-weather items until Oct. 31.
Donations of new and packaged items such as socks, underwear, bras, undershirts, camisoles and long underwear for all genders ages 15 and older can be dropped in collection bins at:
- Umpqua Health Newton Creek Clinic, 3031 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
- Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2122 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.