An Umpqua man has been trespassed from all Walmart stores for life after he allegedly was spying on a woman in the ladies restroom at the Roseburg Walmart on Friday.
A police report indicated that Ian Audra Duncan, 26, had entered the restroom and watched as a woman lowered her pants and underwear to use the restroom. The woman reportedly spotted Duncan and ran out of the restroom.
Duncan reportedly gave various excuses as to why he was in the women's restroom, and was cited and released on a charge of second-degree invasion of personal privacy.
