U.S. Highway 101 will be closed at the Umpqua River Bridge from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday with no detours available, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Contractors will be worked to replace one of two damages crossbeams of the bridge during the closure.
Another closure is tentatively planned for April 27.
Emergency services will be given priority through the work zone during all closures.
