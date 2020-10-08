Umpqua Valley Arts Association was one of 19 arts associations statewide to receive a grant to support project in partnership with Oregon school through the Oregon Arts Commission Arts Learning funding.
UVAA will use the $10,000 grant to support 180 hours of visual arts instruction for elementary school student in Douglas County and be helping teachers integrate hands-on arts lessons into the curriculum.
“Given the challenges Oregon communities are facing, due to the pandemic and the devastating wildfires, this is an especially important time to protect our students’ social and emotional well being,” said Arts Commission Chair Anne Taylor, who chaired the review panel. “Creative outlets can offer young people a way to soothe their fear and anxiety. The beauty and challenge of arts learning can be a hopeful diversion during difficult times. It also inspires further development of problem-solving skills, important for our future leaders."
The other recipients of the grants are: Caldera, Portland; Community Arts Project, Cloverdale; Fishtrap Inc, Enterprise; Hand2Mouth, Portland; Lane Arts Council, Eugene; Literary Arts Inc., Portland; Miracle Theatre Group, Portland; OK You Inc, Portland; Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland; Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland; Oregon East Symphony, Pendleton; Portland Youth Philharmonic Association, Portland; Rogue World Music, Ashland; Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls; The Circus Project, Portland; The High Desert Museum, Bend; Wordcrafters in Eugene, Eugene; Young Audiences of Oregon Inc, Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.