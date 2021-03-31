The Umpqua Velo Club will host an Easy Ride Around Stewart Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The group will meet at the Locomotive.

All are welcome, but non-members must sign a waiver. Membership for first time individuals and families is $10 for a full year.

Helmets are required when riding and masks are required when not riding.

