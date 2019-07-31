Umpqua Watersheds will host a Tipsoo Peak Wilderness Hike on Sunday.
Led by Diana Pace, this 6.2-mile round trip hike in the Mount Thielsen wilderness is considered moderately intense. At the 8,000 foot summit, hikers will be treated to panoramic views from the Three Sisters to Mount Shasta. The trail is a series of wide switchbacks traversing through a widely spaced mountain hemlock-true fir forest with little ground vegetation. Total elevation gain is 1,784 feet.
Parties interested in carpooling should meet at the Fowler Street parking lot, near the junction of Fowler Street and Highway 138, across the street from the Roseburg Library, at 9 a.m. and should be prepared to contribute to gas.
Organizers suggest bringing water, lunch, sunglasses, sunscreen, bug spray and appropriate footwear and rain gear.
Information: 541-672-7065.
