An unattended burn pile ended up burning about a 1/4 acre of vegetation near Happy Valley Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 2 p.m., Douglas Forest Protective Association, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire Department all responded to the fire that escaped containment and were able to contain it.
Firefighters remained on scene for about an hour to mop up hot spots.
Debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires this time of the year. People who choose to burn yard debris are liable for fire suppression cost and damages to neighboring properties.
