United Methodist to host Holiday Bazaar

The United Methodist Women’s Holiday Bazaar will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.

Items include handmade crafts and gifts and a few antiques. Dinner, featuring homemade pies, will be served from 5-7 p.m. Friday. A silent auction will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday. Also on Saturday, home baked foods will be on sale.

Proceeds fund local charities such as CASA, Casa de Belen, Boys & Girls Club and worldwide mission.

Info: 541-672-1629.

