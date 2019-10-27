Upcoming Friends of the Umpqua hike
The next Friends of the Umpqua Hiking Club hike is scheduled for Nov. 2
The group will explore the Jessie Wright Segment of the North Umpqua Trail. This area was hit by fire several summers ago and the group believes it will be interesting to observe a forest in recovery. They will hike from Highway 138 to Boulder Creek Bridge and back. The trail passes underneath Eagle Rock and Old Man Rock, distinctive volcanic landmarks along the North Umpqua River. The round trip distance is close to six miles and the hike is rated moderate as it’s a fairly level route. Mileage-addicted hikers can continue further to Soda Springs Dam prior to turning around for a nine mile hike.
Information: Call or text Lane Harris 541-643-9278.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.