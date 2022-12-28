Vehicle loses control due to standing water The News-Review Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YONCALLA — A vehicle lost control Monday due to standing water on Interstate 5 north of Yoncalla.An Oregon State Police report said just after 10:30 p.m., the sedan was traveling northbound about a mile south of Cox Road and Elk Creek when it began to fishtail.According to the report, the sedan started to slide and the front of the vehicle impacted the guardrail along the shoulder. Several posts of the guardrail were damaged.The vehicle was towed, while the occupants were transported to a motel in the Cottage Grove area. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sedan Guardrail Vehicle Report Highway Motor Vehicle Transports State Police Front Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Most Popular Winco Foods gets necessary permits to come to Roseburg Controversial leadership change shakes Roseburg Senior Center Insurance rate skyrocket in Oregon Oregon’s national park enters into annual pass agreement This Week in Obituaries Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News AP Female Athlete of the Year BKC Glance BKC Glance BKC Glance English Summaries
