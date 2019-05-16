The Veterans for Peace 181 will hold a protest against a possible war with Iran from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday in front of Fred Meyer on Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg.
They're encouraging participants to bring signs. They will have a banner and American flag.
