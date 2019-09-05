Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2468 has kicked off its annual scholarship competition.
Local high school students have the chance to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and a trip to Washington D.C. through the VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition.
Students must write and record a 3 to 5-minute essay on the theme "What makes America great." Students can submit a CD or flash drive with their recording, as well as a typed essay and completed entry form to VFW Post 2468 by Oct. 31.
Students will first compete at the local level, before getting the chance to move on to the district level, state competition or national competition.
Interested students can contact VFW Post 2468 Voice of Democracy Chairman John Parker at 541-430-4102.
