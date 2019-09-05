Middle school students, sixth through eighth grade, can contribute to the annual Patriot's Pen youth essay competition until Oct. 31.
The national contest, which is hosted locally by VFW Auxiliary 2468 gives students the opportunity to compete for money.
Children are asked to write about "What makes America great" by examining American history and using their own experiences in a 300 to 400 word essay.
Interested teachers and students can contact VFW Auxiliary Chairman Rosa Houck at 541-378-8972.
