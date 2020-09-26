The Pacific Northwest Association for College Admission Counseling is hosting a virtual college fair from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 5.
The event is free and open to all Oregon residents interested in going back to college.
There will be more than 150 colleges from Oregon and across the U.S. in attendance. Participants will have the ability to chat with college representatives and see a live presentation on the factors that go into considering a college.
You must register to attend the event at: https://pnacac.swoogo.com/PNACAC.
