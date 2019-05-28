Wade Mumm will become the new president of Canyonville Academy, following the retirement of Doug Wead.
Mumm has a doctorate in communication from Regent University and is a former university administrator and US Army Reserve Officer. He currently leads Greeneway Church in Orlando, Florida.
“We want to express our tremendous appreciation and gratitude to Doug and his wife, Myriam, for their unmatched support and commitment to Canyonville Academy," Mumm said in a press release. "We thank Doug for his exceptional leadership over the past 24 years."
Wead was a Canyonville Academy graduate, New York Times bestselling author and former adviser to two U.S. Presidents. During his reign as president the school experienced unprecedented growth and expansion.
Wead was also a co-founder and board member of Mercy Corps, which distributed more than $2 billion in food and medicine around the world. He will be honored during graduation events this week.
Wead was the President and Chairman of the Board at Canyonville Academy and has agreed to assume the role of President Emeritus to show his continued support for the school.
Canyonville Academy is a Christian college preparatory high school, which for more than 95 years has prepared students to live on their own, study and be successful in college and life.
