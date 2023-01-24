Warming shelter forced to close early WILL GESCHKE The News-Review Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Author email Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Roseburg Warming Center closed earlier than expected, with plumbing and volunteer issues forcing the facility to close Monday and Tuesday, according to city officials.Warming Center Operator Kimetha Stallings said a lack of experienced volunteers contributed to the early closing, and said she plans to set up volunteer training.A plumbing issue arose Sunday, which forced the bathroom to close for the night. A plumber determined the cause was clogged pipes due to non-flushable wet wipes.The closure was announced Monday afternoon, just under two hours before the shelter was scheduled to open. The Roseburg Rescue Mission offers overnight shelter all year at 752 SE Pine St. Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Volunteer Plumbing Plumber Thermohydraulics Building Industry Bathroom Shelter Pipe Warming Lack Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. Author email Follow Will Geschke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Keepin it Real Jan 24, 2023 10:43am I wonder if City Council members or the Homeless Commission would step up and help.I would volunteer if I was able to! Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Under construction: Kmart demolition starts, making room for Winco in Roseburg Derelict hospital in Myrtle Creek to be torn down Letter: There's nothing fair about the Fair Tax Act Karen Louise Gibbons Death Notices for January 18, 2023 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NASCAR Xfinity Schedule-Winners NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Average Running Position NASCAR Xfinity Manufacturer Standings NASCAR Xfinity Laps in Top 15
(1) comment
I wonder if City Council members or the Homeless Commission would step up and help.
I would volunteer if I was able to!
