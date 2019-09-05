Teachers can learn to design lesson plans to meet the needs of all learners through a webinar series entitled EmPower Trip.
The series will focus on Universal Design for Learning strategies for vocabulary, literacy, writing and communication. Universal Design for Learning is a framework for lesson plan design that takes into consideration the diverse needs and preferences of all learners in any class.
UDL guides teachers to consider multiple means of representation, engagement and action with the goal to present alternative ways to access information, build skills and internalize learning to produce learners.
Free EmPower Trip courses take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month from Sept. 18 to April 15, 2020, except Jan. 1, 2020. All courses will be recorded and archived.
Courses can be accessed online through https://zoom.us/j/619779768.
Courses offered are:
Sept. 18 — Orientation and overview of the series
Oct. 2 — Every day, every lesson: Two essential strategies to empower everyone in the classroom
Oct. 16 — Brining word meaning to the forefront of the brain
Nov. 6 — The what, why, and how of using reference tools
Nov. 20 — Getting to the point: Brain-friendly "Call to actions"
Dec. 4 — Creative multisensory ideas for teaching vocabulary
Dec. 18 — Teaching two key elements that impact reading comprehension
Jan. 15 — The power of "Coming attractions" to increase engagement and understanding of literature
Feb. 5 — Improving visual & verbal connections ... Frame by frame
Feb. 19 — Building "At-a-glance" solutions for key content
March 4 — The step-by-step process for writing success: Making the invisible VISIBLE
March 18 — The simple writing strategy to make every word count
April 1 — The "How-to" guide to improving word choices in any writing assignment
April 15 — One of the most important skills to teach our students
For more information, visit www.smore.com/7316n.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.