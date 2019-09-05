Teachers can learn to design lesson plans to meet the needs of all learners through a webinar series entitled EmPower Trip.

The series will focus on Universal Design for Learning strategies for vocabulary, literacy, writing and communication. Universal Design for Learning is a framework for lesson plan design that takes into consideration the diverse needs and preferences of all learners in any class.

UDL guides teachers to consider multiple means of representation, engagement and action with the goal to present alternative ways to access information, build skills and internalize learning to produce learners.

Free EmPower Trip courses take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month from Sept. 18 to April 15, 2020, except Jan. 1, 2020. All courses will be recorded and archived.

Courses can be accessed online through https://zoom.us/j/619779768. 

Courses offered are:

Sept. 18 — Orientation and overview of the series

Oct. 2 — Every day, every lesson: Two essential strategies to empower everyone in the classroom

Oct. 16 — Brining word meaning to the forefront of the brain

Nov. 6 — The what, why, and how of using reference tools

Nov. 20 — Getting to the point: Brain-friendly "Call to actions"

Dec. 4 — Creative multisensory ideas for teaching vocabulary

Dec. 18 — Teaching two key elements that impact reading comprehension

Jan. 15 — The power of "Coming attractions" to increase engagement and understanding of literature

Feb. 5 — Improving visual & verbal connections ... Frame by frame

Feb. 19 — Building "At-a-glance" solutions for key content

March 4 — The step-by-step process for writing success: Making the invisible VISIBLE

March 18 — The simple writing strategy to make every word count

April 1 — The "How-to" guide to improving word choices in any writing assignment

April 15 — One of the most important skills to teach our students

For more information, visit www.smore.com/7316n.

Sanne Godfrey can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4203. Follow her on Twitter @sannegodfrey.

