Hedge James Jarvis, 53, of Winchester was arrested Thursday on felony charges for his involvement in a fatal hit and run on Jan. 15, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Jarvis was charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, following an investigation.
A man who earlier this week was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Winchester has succumbed…
Stephen Bruce Galindo, 46, was struck by a vehicle in the 5000 block of NE Stephens Street, near the Buckaroo Barn, around 9 p.m. on Jan. 15. Jarvis, through his attorney, reported to the sheriff's office the following day that he was the driver.
Galindo was in a motorized scooter at the time he was struck.
Galindo died of injuries as a result of his injuries on Jan. 17 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.