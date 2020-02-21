More than 445 students entered the Umpqua Literacy Council Poster Contest and the winning posters will be on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Celebration of Literacy Reading Fair.
The top three places in each division will earn gift certificates.
The winners are:
Kindergarten and First Grade — 1. Makenzie Cole, first grade, Oakland Elementary, Mrs. Hurley; 2. Rowan Grindberg, first grade, Oakland Elementary, Mrs. Hurley; 3. Cooper Bochart, first grade, Oakland Elementary, Mrs. Hervey.
Second and Third Grade — 1. Jasper Pancoast, second grade, Oakland Elementary, Ms. Edgington; 2. Alexa Cole, second grade, Fir Grove Elementary, Mrs. Carpenter; 3. Alexa Cole, second grade, Oakland Elementary, Mrs. Olsen; 3. Gabriel Goodman, second grade, Winchester Elementary, Mrs. Berry.
Fourth and Fifth Grade — 1. Makenna Yancy, fifth grade, Sunnyslope Elementary, Mrs. DeGroot; 2. Lillian Hollenbeck, fifth grade, Sunnyslope Elementary, Mrs. DeGroot; 3. Alexia Fischer, fourth grade, Oakland Elementary, Mrs. Abbey.
