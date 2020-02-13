Winston-Dillard School District honored three of its elementary school students with the Superintendent Academic Award for February 2020.
Honorees were:
- Gracie Gammelgaard, first grade, Brockway Elementary School
- Elizabeth Lounsbury, fifth grade, Lookingglass Elementary School
- Emmalyn Monteith, fourth grade, McGovern Elementary School.
