A 36-year-old Winston man drowned in the North Umpqua River on Monday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly after 8 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a man who was not breathing in the North Umpqua River near the 900 block of Echo Drive off of North Bank Road.
The man was identified as David Duane Ham.
Deputies located Ham on an island where bystanders were performing CPR. Ham was brought ashore by boat and transported via ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center where he later died.
Deputies learned Ham was swimming when he began to yell for help and went under water.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Bay Cities Ambulance and Glide Fire Department.
