Winston Park Board is looking for two volunteers to join its board.
Any city residents can apply for the position at Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Boulevard.
The next park board meeting is schedule at 2 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Teleconferencing is available by calling 541-672-9421 and entering 300502 when prompted.
