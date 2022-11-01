Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Wednesday evening Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CRATER LAKE — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday for the South Central and Southern Oregon Cascades and the Siskiyou Mountains.Forecasters at the National Weather Service said wet snow is expected, especially above 4,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are likely.The advisory area includes Crater Lake and Diamond Lake, along with portions of Highways 62, 230, 138, 58 and 140. Forecasters said travel could be very difficult in these locations.Drivers should slow down and allow extra time to reach their destinations. Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston CITY OF CANYONVILLE Most Popular Letter: Veterans are being lied to about Roseburg VA's lost services Tricks and treats: Halloween events around the county California man dies in ATV accident DINT arrest 39-year-old Sutherlin man for alleged involvement in fentanyl overdoses Roseburg woman arrested after threatening two ex-boyfriends with knife Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings What's Up Health Calendar Funding stream sought for fighting homelessness Lawsuit over summer steelhead moved to appeals court
