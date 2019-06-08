Mashayla Belloir, a Glide High School senior, was awarded $5,000 for the Yasmin Treki Memorial Scholarship.
Belloir will be attending Umpqua Community College this fall, taking college transfer classes. She plans to become a radiologic technologist.
This is the tenth year the Yasmin Treki Memorial Scholarship has been awarded.
