Yoga in the Park will return to Stewart Park July 10.

Lessons are free and will be held 10-11 a.m. every Saturday until Aug. 28 just east of the Half Shell stage. 

Organizers ask participants to arrive a few minutes early to sign in and be ready to start on time. Attendees should also bring their own yoga mat or blanket, wearing stretchy, comfortable clothes and not eating or drinking for at least one hour before class. A strap/tie/belt is recommended.

Classes will be taught by movement artist and mindfulness coach Summer Fry and a group of other local volunteers. They are suited to all levels of yoga practice.

More info: cityofroseburg.org or summerfry.com

Community Reporter

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

