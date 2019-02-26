The Roseburg Zonta Club honored two Douglas County women for their contributions to the community at the club’s annual awards ceremony this week.
The 2018-19 recipient of Roseburg Zonta’s Woman of Achievement Award is Shelley Briggs Loosley of Roseburg. She was recognized for outstanding contributions and dedication to society and the community.
Briggs was involved in the Hershey National Track and Field Youth Program and worked for Nike before moving to Roseburg and becoming the first Executive Director for the Roseburg Visitors and Convention Bureau.
Briggs serves on numerous boards locally, statewide and nationwide and she spearheaded the YMCA’s capital campaign program to raise $4.7 million to renovate locker rooms, a pool and other improvements.
Jenna Castro, a senior at South Umpqua High School, was honored as Zonta’s Young Woman in Public Affairs which recognizes a high school woman for demonstrating leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes.
Castro maintains over a 4.0 GPA, and has won multiple athlete scholar awards, and participates in many volunteer activities.
She plans to attend Pacific University and major in biology with the hope of attending graduate school in healthcare, most likely optometry.
