On a hot Sunday evening in mid-July, a group of eight people gathered in the Little Brothers Bar in downtown Roseburg. They’ve set up some board games, ordered some food and are having a great time.
It’s game night for the Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective, one of the many events the organization hosts with the intent of being lighthearted, accessible and fun — something that’s safe for people who may otherwise be nervous about going out in Douglas County.
Christina Hillyard, a bisexual woman from Douglas County, used to attend social events in Eugene because of fear of being discriminated against. Now that organizations like the Rainbow Collective are more present in the area, she and her son Ash have been staying local more often.
“We need to show people the community is here,” Ash Hillyard said. “So they can all be a part of it.”
As the LGBTQ+ population in Douglas County continues to grow, local support groups are starting up across the county to support those who desire a community of acceptance and pride.
Roseburg’s LGBTQ+ community in the 1980’s was active, enthusiastic and proud. A local monthly newsletter, the “Gay Ol’ Times,” began publication in 1981 and “Mixed Company,” a local gay speakeasy, helped fund events for the LGBTQ+ community.
However, the 1980’s also saw the rise of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, decimating LGBTQ+ communities. According to a report produced by the Oregon Health Authority in 2017, HIV cases in Oregon sharply increased in the late 1980’s, and peaked in the early 1990’s, when over 500 new cases a year were being reported across the state — likely an underrepresentation of actual case numbers due to the stigma surrounding the disease at the time.
As the early 21st Century arrived, yearly cases of HIV began to decline, but the damage had already been done.
LGBTQ+ resources in Douglas County were becoming increasingly difficult to find — one of the reasons a local member of Douglas County’s LGBTQ+ population, Mark Lenihan, stepped forward to open the Roseburg branch of Parents/Families of Lesbians and Gays, or PFLAG, in 2017 — an organization dedicated to support, education and advocacy in Douglas County.
Lenihan grew up with a conservative, religious background, with a goal of one day working as a minister.
While working in a job in Sutherlin, a coworker of his was outed as gay. Soon after, the worker was subject to constant jokes and abuse before eventually being forced to resign for “poor work ethic,” which Lenihan saw as retaliation for his sexual orientation. It sent Lenihan on a journey of self-discovery — one that led him to question his fundamental beliefs.
“As I began to look at that and see the reaction to that, and I began to really question my own self, and research, really, what did the Bible say?” Lenihan said. “The more I researched, the more I found that didn’t match up.”
Eventually, Lenihan left the church, and organized religion, because of it. He still considers himself spiritual, but says the outlook toward the gay community drove him away from religion, later leading to him founding PFLAG with the hopes of making a space for those who felt alone in Douglas County.
Members of the LGBTQ+ community, especially youth, are susceptible to bullying and harassment on a frequent basis — making organizations like PFLAG and Rainbow Collective incredibly important to young people in the community.
According to a 2019 survey by the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network, a national education organization, 59.1% of LGBTQ students nationwide feel unsafe at school because of their sexual orientation and 25.7% reported being physically harassed because of their orientation.
“So many people here say ‘I’m going to leave, it’s not safe here.’ It scares me and makes me sad because Douglas County is losing a lot of great people,” Lenihan said. “The LGBTQ+ community contributes a lot to this area, and I hate to see people leave because Roseburg has a reputation of not being LGBT friendly.”
Chi Mei Tam refers to this phenomenon as “brain drain,” when younger people in marginalized communities leave Douglas County for places they see as more accepting. Tam is from California’s Bay Area, what she calls “a Mecca for rural queers seeking community.”
“When you don’t see yourself in others, you don’t feel welcome,” Tam said. “And especially for younger folks trying to find a place in this world, struggling with their identity, their bodies, if you have a community that doesn’t look like you, talk like you, it can be a hard place to be.”
Tam is one of the Rainbow Collective founders, along with Renee Dick and Vyla Grindberg. The grassroots, queer-led organization started in February with the goal of preventing “brain drain” from getting any worse. They are determined to build community, raise awareness and create an open, welcoming organization that is run by queer people, but open to everyone.
The Rainbow Collective offers support groups — one for women, one for LGBTQ+ youth and one for LGBTQ+ allies — groups which Tam says are important, but they also serve as a bridge to the Rainbow Collective’s larger goal of bringing those in the support groups to larger events to help form bonds and grow their community.
Only a few months after its founding, the Rainbow Collective has seen an outpouring of support from those in the LGBTQ+ community and those in Douglas County. A month into the organization’s beginnings, Tam and the organization hosted a queer dinner, which drew over 30 attendees, maxing out the restaurant’s capacity. They hosted paint nights, game nights and in May, a “big queer party” — a barbecue picnic in the park sponsored by the Ford Family Foundation, which fed 228 people, featured a DJ, drag shows, face painting and karaoke.
On Aug. 15, the Rainbow Collective gathered with members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies from Douglas County to begin the planning process for next year’s pride celebrations. Even with 10 more months to prepare, Tam, Grindberg and all the others in attendance wanted to make sure the event wouldn’t just be safe and fun — but hoped that the presence made during the celebration would bring more tolerance and awareness to Douglas County.
“I would like Roseburg to be a model of how a grassroots organization of queer individuals can make a rural community into a more welcoming place,” Tam said. “Not just for LGBTQ+ people, but for all marginalized people, to help the community flourish and be a model for others to follow … I want Roseburg to be known as a place of openness and welcoming, art and culture, to all.”
For Douglas County’s LGBTQ+ organizations, the end goal is a thriving, inclusive, truly united community — a larger, county-sized version of the Rainbow Collective’s humble game night held in downtown Roseburg.
“We want people to understand we’re living everyday lives,” said Renee Dick, one of the founders of the Rainbow Collective. “We’re not boogeymen, we’re just people living in the community. Normalizing the experience of having a trans neighbor, lesbian friend, nonbinary person at the counter, that’s what’ll change the hearts and minds of people here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.