Don Kaiser, Career Technical Education teacher at Umpqua Valley Christian School, right, explains Thursday what mathematics need to be applied to the construction project at the school. Students in Kaiser’s classes are helping to construct the shop building at the school.
Umpqua Valley Christian School students raise a wall Thursday that will be part of the shop building at the school site. Construction of the building is part of the woodshop class offered to students this year.
Umpqua Valley Christian School students and staff raise a wall Thursday that will be part of the shop building at the school site. Construction of the building is part of the woodshop class offered to students this year.
SANNE GODFREY/For the news-review
SANNE GODFREY
Umpqua Valley Christian School sophomores William Haynes, top left, and Vienna Tornell, bottom right, check Thursday to see if the wall they built in their woodshop class is square.
SANNE GODFREY
Students at Umpqua Valley Christian School push a wall they constructed so that it lines up with the foundation. It’s part of the woodshop class that’s new to the school this year.
SANNE GODFREY
Umpqua Valley Christian School students enrolled in the shop class are working outside, rain or shine, to construct the building that will eventually hold other career technical education courses as well.
“The school really wanted to offer electives to the students, but the site work wasn’t completed until right before the semester,” CTE Teacher Don Kaiser said. “The principal asked if we could have the kids help out with construction, and I said yes. So, that’s what we’re doing.”
On Thursday, the sophomore class was able to erect a wall. But not before Kaiser taught them how to make sure the walls are square and how to apply mathematics to the construction process.
“Math is not my strong suit,” Ruby Weckerle said. “I like this class. I enjoyed putting up the sheathing and getting to hit things with a hammer.”
Her classmate, William Haynes, said he also enjoyed using the hammer.
“I told Mr. Kaiser on the first day that I was going to pick up a hammer and nails and that’s all I wanted to do,” William said. “But now my favorite thing is seeing the completion of getting a wall to go up.”
William helped secure the new wall to the already existing wall, while the rest of the class — students and staff — helped to raise the wall and get it in the right position.
“This is one of my favorite classes,” Vienna Tornell said. “I’ve always liked working with my hands and this is something fun for me to do. I enjoy it.”
Vienna had already done some construction projects at home and was able to explain to the class how to measure if the wall was square.
Kevin Shaver signed up for the class because his family enjoys construction, but he didn’t know much about it.
“I enjoy learning the lingo,” he said.
The students said Kaiser was patient in teaching them and a great motivator. Many of them were excited to see what classes would be like once the building is constructed.
Kaiser has taught classes on woods and metals in the past and was more than happy to include students in the construction process of the building.
To help offset the construction cost of the building, the school is hosting a benefit dinner and auction on April 30 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Proceeds from the auction will fund the school’s facilities, including the new CTE building.
Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased by calling the school at 541-679-4964. The school is also accepting items to be auctioned off.
