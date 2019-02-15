Umpqua Dairy celebrated donating almost $10,000 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation Oregon and Southwest Washington on Wednesday. The donation included a partnership with Oakmont Family Dental in Eugene.
Roseburg Book & Stationery is closing in March. Owner Jason Byers announced the liquidation sale to commercial customers and expects to close by the middle or end of March.
Roseburg Forest Products purchased a medium density fiberboard plant in Arkansas. The purchase was completed on Feb. 13 as the third MDF plant in North America.
Angie’s Diner in Sutherlin closed and sold off its kitchen equipment between Feb. 8 and Feb. 10. The owners looked for a buyer for the whole business but were unable to find someone.
Myrtle Creek Chamber of Commerce swore in a new president at its regular meeting on Feb. 7. Carol Olson owns Homestead Furniture & Gifts in Myrtle Creek.
LJ’s Kids Store closing in Sutherlin soon due to health and building issues. The announcement was made on the store’s Facebook page.
Lookingglass Brewery filed for a building permit valued at $150,000. The permit is for the unit next to the taproom that will house the new brew system that the owners hope to have up and running by mid-summer.
The Chevron on Garden Valley Boulevard filed for a building permit valued at $260,000. The Chevron will be the first of it’s kind with a hexagonal canopy and is expected to open sometime in the spring.
Pioneer Plaza in Canyonville filed for a building permit valued at $63,000.
