Mariachi Loco at 647 SE Jackson St. applied for a change of ownership OLCC license. The application was received on June 28 and entered in the OLCC registry on July 24.
Umpqua Research Company acquired Table Rock Analytical Laboratory in Pendleton. The Myrtle Creek business expanded for the second time to offer service to all of Oregon. The other location is in Bend.
Kids & Company Counseling opened in the Harvard Medical Park at 1813 W. Harvard in suite 427. The counseling center offers youth, pre-teen, and adolescent services as well as a family therapy room. For more information, call 541-817-5326.
Nova Health welcomed Family Nurse Practitioner Erin Cassidy to the Roseburg location. Cassidy previously worked for Park Medical before it was transferred to Evergreen Family Medicine.
The City of Myrtle Creek received funding from Pacific Power to install two electric vehicle charging stations. Eight other communities in Oregon also received funding.
The Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Project Leadership professional development program for Douglas County business owners and employees. The nine-month program starts in September and acceptance is on a first-come, first-approved basis. For more information, call 541-672-2648 ext. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.