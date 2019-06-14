Oregon Highway 42 will be closed at Lookingglass Creek Bridge from June 13 to July 3 for resurfacing and strengthening. Traffic will detour through Dillard, adding about five minutes to travel time. Between July 3 and Aug. 30, motorists can expect intermittent lane closure with flaggers directing traffic.
AM Market at 333 E. Central Ave. in Sutherlin applied for a license with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. The application was received May 31.
GN Market, LLC at 508 NE Winchester St. received an Oregon Liquor Control Commission owner change application recommendation of approval from the Roseburg City Council on Monday.
The Internal Revenue Service encourages taxpayers to do a paycheck checkup now to make sure they are having the right amount of tax taken out of their paychecks with the withholding calculator tool on the IRS website.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is looking for an Oregon Recreational Trails Representative for Congressional District 4 and a coastal representative to aid in developing and promoting trail systems. Terms last for four years and begin Jan. 1. Applications are due Aug. 15. For more information, visit oregon.gov/oprd/ or contact Jodi Bellefeuille at jodi.bellefeuille@oregon.gov or 503-986-0716.
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers in Glendale, Riddle, Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla and Reedsport to spend 2-3 hours delivering meals, setting up, serving or cleaning up. For more information, call 541-440-3677.
The Douglas County Museum is looking for volunteers to help with its “Mammoth 50th Anniversary” on Saturday, July 20 from 2 to 9 p.m. The free event will have games, face painting, food, music and activities for kids. For more information about volunteering, contact Shelbi Gerritsen at sgerrit@co.douglas.or.us.
