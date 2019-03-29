Carlos Restaurante at 101 Thomson Ave. in Winston earned Blue Zones Project Approval. The milestone will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. April 1 with free food and a ribbon cutting.
Dutch Bros. coffee stands donated $1 from every drink sold Friday morning to Greater Douglas United Way. The donation sales on Friday ran from 5 a.m. to noon.
Douglas Electric Cooperative announced the final person to be left without power during the snowstorm at the end of February had been contacted and power would be restored. The restoration came almost one month after the storm caused power outages for tens of thousands of people in Douglas County.
Roseburg City Council directed city staff to decline a navigability study for the South Umpqua River at the council meeting on Monday.
Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich asked city staff to provide information to create a homelessness task force at the council meeting on Monday.
The U.S. Census Bureau is opening seasonal job applications statewide for the census in 2020. The bureau is looking for people to validate the master address list this summer and to follow-up with people who don’t fill out the survey next summer. https://2020census.gov/jobs/
