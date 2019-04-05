The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians was awarded $714,783 from the U.S. Department of Justice to offer longer term transitional housing to provide stability for families and individuals while they receive restorative services.
The former Safeway building at 406 SE Rose St. has completed the asbestos removal, and the Roseburg police and fire departments will use the building for training before demolition begins in May.
River Place Mobile Home Community will celebrate new home expansions with a ribbon cutting and an open house on Friday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at 239 River Place Drive.
NeighborWorks Umpqua is looking for applications for the DreamBuilders home building program. The program helps customer build their dream home with a “sweat-equity” investment in building the house themselves. The program target families who are renting a house and would do well to own a home. The organization intends to build 14 homes in the next year.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has opened the 2019 Recreational Trails Program grant cycle which awards more than $2 million for public trail construction and improvements. The application can be found at oprdgrants.org.
Roseburg Salsa received a $25,000 grant from the Southern Oregon Workforce Investment Board to offer career exploration services to students and young adults from 16 to 24 years old. The company created the Dream Catcher online program to offer the education.
