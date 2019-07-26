Douglas County Public Works will begin its chip seal program on county roads on Monday. The sealing will happen Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until mid-September from Sutherlin to Glendale. Drivers should expect 20 minute delays and seek alternate routes when possible.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants for Board of Property Tax Appeals. Applications are available in the commissioner’s office, room 217 at the Douglas County Courthouse or on the county website. Applications are due by 5 p.m., Sept. 3 and the appointment will begin Oct. 15. The term ends June 30.
Dutch Bros. stands in Douglas County donated over $4,500 to the Family Development Center. The stands raised the money by committing $1 from every drink sold between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. on July 24.
Roseburg Forest Products hired Chris Metcalf as the inaugural Director of Reliability. He will oversee the analysis of reliability, maintenance practices and needs across the company and implement solutions.
Umpqua Pub Talk and Umpqua Economic Development Partnership are holding the first Pitch Fest where six people will pitch their new business ideas for the chance to win money for the idea. The pub talk will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at the Umpqua Business Center at 522 SE Washington Ave.
The City of Roseburg began it’s citywide paving project on Monday, starting with the installation of Americans with Disabilities Act ramp improvements on Alameda Street. Parts of Alameda Street, Garden Valley Boulevard, Main Street and Aviation Drive will be repaved or get ramp improvements. Paving is expected to last for a week in September.
