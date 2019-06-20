East Drain Cemetery received funds from the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries for fence repair and storage shed. Eleven other historic cemeteries received funds up to $8,000. Historic cemeteries have at least one person buried who died before Feb. 14 1909.
Downtown Roseburg Association and Blue Zones Project Umpqua are leading the annual Downtown Cleanup on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. It will start at Downtown Market at 741 SE Jackson St. Volunteers are invited to bring brooms, buckets and brushes and the organizations will provide other supplies and breakfast burritos.
Douglas County Public Works Department will start working on road repairs on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on June 24. The work will close the right lane from Melrose Road to the Roseburg City limits until Jun 27.
Umpqua Community Health Center received approval from the Blue Zones Project. The organization will celebrate the recognition at the health center at noon June 25.
Celebration Ranch application was entered in the Oregon Liquor Control Commission on June 10. The application was filed by Philip Washburn for 845 Becker Road.
Poppy Layne Clothing & Accessories in Roseburg closed. The clothing boutique focused on trendy clothes with a “little bit of country thrown in.”
Crater Lake North Entrance opened Saturday morning. There is still patches of snow throughout the park and most of the trails at higher elevations including Garfield and WAtchman Peaks are closed. Most of the park facilities are open for the season. For more information, call the Steel Visitor Center at (541)594-3100.
Douglas County Public Works Department and Central Oregon and Pacific Railroad will be working on a track replacement project in the Northern portion of Douglas County, around the Yoncalla, Drain and Curtain areas starting, Sunday, June 23 and continuing through Monday, July 1, 2019. The department will install reader boards with advance warning notices, as well as barricades with road closed signs to notify the motoring public of the railroad crossing closures.
Umpqua Community Actors Theater set up a new LED sign on Thursday. The $50,000 sign was erected with contributions from five organizations and grants from five foundations. The sign will have it’s first messages on Monday and will be used by all organizations and events in the art complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.