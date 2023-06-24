It’s been around in one form or another for about 30 years, yet few people have heard about aquamation or even know it exists.
Courtney Greenwalt, operations manager at Pearson’s Funeral Home, is trying to change that. The business was founded by the Pearson family in 2010 and has occupied the same location at 2305 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. in Roseburg since 2012.
Pearson’s changed ownership in April, and Greenwalt is anxious to share a unique service the funeral home provides — aquamation.
Simply put, aquamation is similar to cremation, but it uses water, mixed with alkali, instead of fire to break down the body. What remains is similar to the ashes of a cremation, and can be stored in urns, scattered, or memorialized in myriad other ways. Because there is no flame involved, the process is considered more environmentally friendly than cremation.
Pearson’s established aquamation services west of the Mississippi, and appeals to people for a variety of reasons, including many people who have a fear of fire.
“Not as many people are afraid of water,” she said.
Most importantly, the process — which costs the same as cremation — gives people options, Greenwalt said.
“To see more options available to families is really exciting, and to have it here in this small town is even more exciting.”
Greenwalt spoke to the News-Review about aquamation, and explained its appeal, cost, prevalence and more.
How long has aquamation been around?
Modern aquamation came on the scene in the early 1990s, but the process was first introduced in the late 1880s. Our machine is made by Bio-Solutions, who also put in the first human machine at the Mayo Clinic almost 20 years ago. The process in funeral homes is pretty new, but the design has been around and used for animals for a long time.
How long has it been used in Oregon?
The dates can be a bit confusing. In 2009, Oregon legalized and added alkaline hydrolysis as an option for final disposition. But it wasn’t used in a funeral home anywhere until 2011, and then ours was Oregon’s first licensed alternative disposition center in 2013. It took funeral homes and state mortuary boards longer to catch up.
How common is aquamation? How many funeral homes that perform this service in Oregon? On the West Coast?
It’s legal in 28 states, so that alone cuts down on how common it is, but more states are legalizing it often. There is only one other machine in Oregon, which is located in Klamath Falls. I actually showed the owners around our machine before they bought one last summer. They haven’t had one long at all, less than a year. There is only one in California, it is in San Diego. As for Washington, I know of one in Kent, but not sure of others.
What does it cost compared to typical cremation?
We charge the same price for cremation and aquamation, about $1,450. Aquamation is a longer process and requires more staff time, but we are passionate about it being accessible. We want to give customers choices and not have price be a deterrent.
What are the benefits of this procedure?
It is by far better for the Earth. It uses 1/10 the energy as flame cremation, it uses no gas and omits no mercury or pollution into the air like flame cremation. The process is also a comfort to a lot of families both from the eco-friendly side and it feeling more natural. The remains are really pure white and much “prettier” than ashes, you also tend to get more remains returned to the family.
How many aquamation services have you done here at Pearson’s Funeral Home?
I believe we are around 850 to date.
What else should people know about aquamation?
Our machine was the first in Oregon and the first west of the Mississippi. We started offering it right after it became legal here and have loved teaching about it. A lot of funeral homes advertise that they offer it but they actually just “set it up.” They arrange with the family and then travel to bring bodies to us for the process. That gives us a chance to serve more communities and we have had homes bring us cases from all over the west coast. We also have 13 homes in California that can offer it and we do it. The name Alkaline Hydrolysis is from, well, water and alkali that we use. There are no other chemicals involved in this process and it breaks down the body just like natural decomposition would, but in a sped-up process. The process is timed by weight, generally 16-24 hours, and then an additional 24 hours of drying the remains before processing them to the final white “ash.”
