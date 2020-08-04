Voters in Winston will get to decide whether to ease restrictions on dispensaries in the city, and, if so, whether to add an extra local tax to those new businesses.
The Winston City Council on Monday decided to leave both matters to voters in the form of separate measures on the Nov. 3 ballot. The first measure would ease restrictions on where dispensaries could open and the second would impose a 3% tax on all sales involving non-medical cannabis dispensary products. The tax would not be levied against medical marijuana dispensaries.
The votes on both ballot measures passed unanimously with no discussion among the City Council nor any public comment.
If approved the new regulations would go into effect Jan. 1.
The question of whether to allow dispensaries in Winston has been a topic of debate for several years.
After recreational marijuana was legalized, Winston didn’t ban the product outright like some local governments in Oregon did. Instead, the city implemented more stringent buffer zone laws than the state. For example, Oregon law requires dispensaries to be in a commercial zone and at least 1,000 feet away from schools, daycare centers and other dispensaries. Winston requires them to be 500 feet from churches and 200 feet from properties zoned residential and parks/public reserve.
That left virtually no properties available to open a dispensary.
“We have one state-owned liquor store in town, about a dozen places you can buy alcohol and no marijuana dispensaries of any kind,” Winston Mayor Dick Hayes said Tuesday.
The wording of the item passed by the City Council Monday read: “Should the City of Winston amend its code to allow and regulate marijuana dispensaries within the city?”
Last summer the City Council discussed whether to ease restrictions on where dispensaries could be located, but ultimately decided to put the matter before voters. At the time, City Manager Mark Bauer said he thought each dispensary could generate between $20,000-$40,000 per year in tax revenue for the city.
The state collects a 17% tax on dispensaries and a local governments can tack on another 3%. That extra tax can add up for local governments. The City of Roseburg, for example, collected nearly $200,000 in taxes from eight licensed dispensaries in fiscal year 2018-19.
At Monday’s meeting, Bauer said that the City Council has the power to override the decision of voters in November, but cautioned against it.
“The council has the authority to pass it without a vote, but you asked the voters to decide the question for you,” Bauer said. “So if the voters say no then you still have the option of approving it if you so desire. But that would be pretty much like political suicide to do that.”
