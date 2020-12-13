You’ll see them springing up around town, a new kind of Tent City.
With a state mandate in place not allowing bars and restaurants to serve their patrons indoors, some area establishments are setting up accommodations outside, even if it is the middle of December. Many are using event tents, complete with heaters and styled lighting.
At Salud Brewery Bar and Food Truck in downtown Roseburg, owner Manny Anaya said several businesses pitched in to help make the outdoor seating available. He traded “lots of tacos” in exchange for temporary use of a tent that was in storage. The heaters had been a gift from fellow restaurant Los Dos Amigos, and the lights he already had from when he first opened. Lastly, Anaya said he got permission from the owner of the building, at 723 SE Lane Ave., to use the additional space.
“We are very fortunate to have such awesome people and resources available to us,” Anaya said. “This is exactly what I mean when we say Roseburg is something special.”
He set everything up for business the week before last. So far the outdoor seating has been a hit, he said.
“We got a great response using our social media to let our friends and familia know about it,” Anaya said. “If this year has taught us anything, it is definitely learning how to adapt. Current regulations have us getting creative once again, but we are doing our best to keep safety our first priority.”
Over at Loggers Tap House at 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, owner Sam Gross had two party tents shipped in by FedEx. Each tent measures 20 feet by 40 feet, and together the tents can seat about 50 people, Gross said. With the tall propane heaters and string lights, the whole set-up cost about $4,500.
Gross had his first test run on Thursday.
“We are doing this because our sales have been cut down by more than half,” he said. “We’ll be doing this as long as there are restrictions on indoor dining.”
Gross also said the one noticeable item missing from his current outdoor searing setup are TVs. Loggers Tap House is known for its numerous TVs, including a projection screen in the main dining room that is nearly the size of a small movie screen.
“I wish we could do the TVs outside, but we don’t have a way to secure them,” he said. “We’ll be bringing everything in at night.”
In November, Gov. Kate Brown announced strict regulations, including the elimination of dine-in service at bars and restaurants, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The two-week “freeze” took effect on Nov. 18 and extended to Dec. 2. Brown then extended the mandates another three weeks for counties considered at “extreme risk,” which includes Douglas County.
Under the restrictions, indoor dining is prohibited and outdoor dining is limited to 50 people. A maximum of six people from two households are allowed to share a table and establishments must close by 11 p.m., according to the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Douglas County has seen a steep increase in COVID-19 cases over the last month or so. In the one-month period from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3, total cases went from 400 to 1,010, deaths went from eight to 19, and the number of people in isolation went from 54 to 174.
Statewide during that same period, total cases went from 46,460 to 79,263, deaths went from 693 to 973, and the number of people hospitalized went from 181 to 559.
A number of restaurants in the area, including McMenamins Roseburg Station Pub & Brewery, 700 SE Sheridan St., and Old Soul Pizza, 525 SE Main St. in Roseburg, already had outdoor seating in place.
Still other restaurants have grappled with how to navigate the state’s restrictions.
Casey’s Restaurant in Roseburg made headlines when it flouted the state mandate requiring restaurants to close this spring. Casey’s was fined nearly $15,000, which it has appealed. That legal battle is ongoing.
The Backside Brewing Co. in Roseburg this week seemed to also be gearing up for a fight with the state over its closure of dine-in service, but then reversed course.
On Monday, KC McKillip, owner of Backside Brewing, posted a Facebook video in which he announced the decision to open and his reasons why.
In the 5-minute video, which was viewed more than 4,000 the first day it was posted, McKillip said it’s important that local businesses be allowed to operate for the good of the community.
“We want everyone to understand this isn’t a political statement of any sort, this is us just stating where we stand and how we’re going to move forward from here,” he said.
But on Tuesday McKillip seemed to backtrack, saying he did not intend to violate any laws and was merely trying to promote that the brewpub is open.
Backside has a large outside dining area available for customers, and fire pits to keep everyone warm.
