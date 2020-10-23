Who knew that roller skating was really a thing, with hours of practice and national competition and champions and all?
Who knew that building a rink would rile up a town, give young people a safe place to go and learn and just plain have fun, for decades?
Who knew that you could actually forge a career around a skating rink, and in doing so help make a community better?
Diana Colby, who for more than two decades has been the director and driving force behind the Parkview Skating Center in Roseburg, certainly didn’t when she first strapped on skates at the age of 7.
She wasn’t even that good at first. Unlike her sister Debbie, the real star skater in the family, who would practice until she had blisters on her feet.
“I was a master of Hershey bars and Pepsi in my day,” Colby said of those early skating days.
Over the years she did find her groove. In 1976, when the family had moved back to Roseburg after living in Klamath Falls and Portland, Colby, then in her mid-20s, began coaching with Debbie’s skating club, the Skateland Tigers.
“I learned more after becoming a coach than I did as a skater,” Colby said.
Colby got good at coaching. She has had several skaters who placed at and even won national competitions. Colby reels off the names, including Christi McCullum Warren, who placed at nationals as well as her daughter, Raechel Warren. Then there was Libbey Carpenter, who won nationals a couple of times and recently had her daughter, Julia, train with Colby.
“It’s always a good sign when skaters bring their children to you,” Colby said. “It tells you they had a positive experience with you.”
But her real impact was in getting the Parkview Skating Center off the ground and turning it into a permanent fixture in Roseburg, where it draws skaters from as far away as Medford and Eugene. That took grit and determination and perseverance, not to mention people skills and sales skills and just plain moxie.
In 1990, Colby was coaching at the Skaters Derby rink, which was located in the 2400 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Unbeknownst to her, or pretty much anyone involved with the rink, it had quietly been put up for sale.
“We came home to a note on the door of Skaters Derby telling us it had been sold and would be converted to medical offices,” Colby said. “I thought ‘Okay, time to do something different.’ But my heart hurt for the kids in the community. It really was a God thing.”
Colby and a group of supporters set about to raise money for a new rink. They sold hot dogs, pencils and pins, candy bars at school, hosted car washes — whatever they could to raise the money needed for a new rink. It took seven years of that, as well as attending numerous planning commission, city council and other myriad meetings, often haggling with city officials, to turn the dream into a reality.
“Yes, the rink was a pipe dream,” Colby said. “At times I know people thought I was nuts. However, the community got behind the idea and the rest is history. Quitting isn’t an option when you believe in what you are doing.”
The City of Roseburg donated nearly 3 acres in Stewart Park to build a community skating center. However, Kenneth Ford proposed building the skating rink on YMCA property instead. Finally, with community support and the generous help of Ford, who personally funded and oversaw the construction of the facility at 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, the rink opened on June 10, 1997.
Of course, there have been ups and downs over the last 23 years. Fortunately, she has had a core of supporters and helpers, including her board of directors and Bill and Cheryl Hess, who have run most of the sessions and have been “dependable, loving people,” she said. “It’s important to find good people to help run your business.”
Even with that support, this has been an especially difficult year for Colby and the skating rink.
There was supposed to be a big party in June to celebrate the 23rd anniversary. But the rink was empty and quiet, like it had been since COVID-19 forced its closure in March.
Colby sent out a plea to local media: “Please help us get the word out as we celebrate our 23rd anniversary as a non-profit community skating center. Covid-19 has been tough. We are one of two remaining rinks in Oregon and need community support. Please encourage them to support us.”
The letter was an indication of just how difficult the closure has been on her and others at the rink, including the staff of 16, a cadre of volunteers, and the skaters who frequented the rink. Back then Colby acknowledged that the closure had been a drain on her personally, emotionally and physically. In fact, she got so sick that at one point she was worried she had the coronavirus.
“I was very emotional having to close,” Colby said back in June. “I knew I had bills to pay and knew we would have no income.”
The rink lost $12,000 during the forced closure, Colby said. That loss was offset some by the $2,500 in donations that came in.
The rink is now open, albeit limited hours, and business is coming back. But not like it was before the pandemic.
Despite that, Colby and the rink keeps chugging along. Surviving, she said.
“People have donated money and former and current employees have volunteered,” Colby said. “We are truly a community skating center.”
As for lessons learned, a couple stick out.
“When you feel inadequate, ask for help,” Colby said. “I am so grateful for people along the way who offered their wisdom and help to me. My advice to other business owners — never stop learning and never think you know it all.”
But why do it? After 23 years of long hours and finicky parents and financial uncertainty, why keep at it?
“I like serving the community,” Colby said. “I like being able to provide safe, supervised fun for children, youth and families. I keep doing it because it is my calling.”
