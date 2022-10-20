Jodi Doud isn’t someone who seeks the spotlight.
Born and raised in Myrtle Creek, Doud spent her adult life working in the restaurant industry — she’s good at it, getting customers the food they need while providing fast, friendly service.
This year marked Doud’s 20th anniversary working at the Elmer’s restaurant in Roseburg, but she never expected to hear from her coworkers that she had won an award — much less being recognized as the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association’s Employee of the Year.
“It feels like a lot,” Doud said. “It feels like a lot of fanfare that I’m not really used to.”
Only one employee from the restaurant or lodging industry wins the statewide award annually, which, according to the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association’s website, recognizes a frontline employee who goes above and beyond to provide exceptional service to the company and their guests.
“She’s amazing,” Tristan Wendel said. Wendel been the kitchen manager at Elmer’s for the past 8 years. “It’s hard to find words to describe just the type of employee she is, really. She comes in day in, and day out, and does everything you ask her. She follows all of everything with the highest standards.”
Doud said she works in the restaurant industry mainly because of the good pay, the flexible hours and the fact that she likes customer service, being able to get to know regulars and see them grow as time goes on.
Dave Thomason, the owner of Thomason Hospitality Group, which owns a number of restaurants and coffee shops in Oregon, broke the news to Doud during one of her shifts, while she was in between waiting tables. He says she reacted with tearful excitement, and customers at the restaurant were just as excited.
“They’ve been coming in to see her for years, years and years,” Wendel said. “So for them to have that relationship with her, and then she won that award, I think it was just as emotional for them as it was for her.”
Doud was welcomed to a banquet in Eugene held in September, where she had “the best meal ever” while her achievements were celebrated.
“It was an honor,” Doud said. “I was honored by it. It meant a lot, it really did.”
When asked if she felt she deserved the award, however, she quickly responded, “Not really.”
“There’s a lot of hard-working people in the restaurant industry right now, and a lot of them deserve credit and recognition,” she said. “… This job is definitely a team. We don’t do this on our own, the cooks, the hosts, the bussers, the dishwashers, it’s everybody.”
The award comes after two years of difficulty for the restaurant and hospitality industry, which was one of the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ORLA reported in April of 2020 that 81% of restaurant or hospitality employees were laid off or furloughed at the beginning of the pandemic.
Doud knows that she’s hardworking and dedicated, and she's honored to accept such a prestigious award. It’s hard for her to show it — with the pressure of the spotlight on her, it seems that her bosses, coworkers and friends are the ones most ready to sing her praises — but they’re convinced that Doud was the perfect choice for the award.
“We have over 500 employees total in our company,” Dave Thomason said. “And to see somebody who is in the trenches, day in and day out, we can’t forget that they’re the ones that make this whole thing work. Without those folks, this just wouldn’t happen. And specifically, somebody like Jodi, a 20-year employee, is a rare find. It’s a big deal for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.